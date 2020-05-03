Cook, M.D.

J. E. COOK, M.D.

July 28, 1925

April 21, 2020

Dr. J. E. Cook passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. J. E. was born July 28, 1925, in Duluth, Minnesota to A. Nathan Cook and Nettie Z. Cook. He attended Duluth Central High School and the V-12 program at Missouri Valley College. He graduated 1946 summa cum laude with a BS degree. He went on to attend the University of Iowa in Iowa City where he received his medical degree. There, he completed his medical residency in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology at University Hospital.

After joining the Army, he was stationed at Camp Carson in Colorado Springs, where he was Head of Gastroenterology. Upon leaving the Army he established his long time private practice in Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine in Colorado Springs.

Over the years he wore many hats in the Memorial Hospital medical community: Chair of Gastroenterology, Chief of Medicine, and Chief of Staff. One of his proudest accomplishments was serving as a member of the hospital's Board of Trustees and then serving as Vice-Chair ('96 - '97) and Chairman ('97 - '99).

J. E. and his wife Shirley were married in 1989. They were avid skiers, cyclists, travelers, and had many amazing adventures.

J. E. was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Myra, his infant son James, his ex-wife Jean Cook, and his wife Shirley Hughes-Cook. He is survived by three daughters, Amy Cook Porter, Jennifer Cook (John Kisner), Elizabeth Jensen (Bob), his step-son, Jeff Hughes, and by five granddaughters: Sara Bram (Chris Swenson), Hannah Cook, Danelle Porter, Mollie Wesolowski (Eric), and Zoe Roche (Kevin).

The family gives thanks to those who cared for J. E. over the last few years: Kathryn Benton, Jessie Callicote, Hillary Serrao, and Juanita Tarango.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of Boulder Park care of Trails and Open Spaces.









