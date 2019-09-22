Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Jerry Dickman. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Lorton Performing Arts Center at The University of Tulsa Send Flowers Obituary

J. JERRY DICKMAN

June 18, 1933 September 2, 2019

Colorado Springs lost a true gentleman and community leader earlier this month. Joe "Jerry" Dickman died peacefully at his home in Tulsa, OK, looking out at the trees and land that he loved, surrounded by family.

For more than the last 25 years, Jerry served as a trustee of both the Mary K. Chapman Foundation and the H.A. and Mary K. Chapman Charitable Trust in Tulsa. In that role, he was grateful to have the opportunity to further their mission by supporting institutions such as The Salk Institute, The University of Tulsa, The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

It was during his work as a trustee that Jerry became deeply involved in the nonprofit sector, not only in Tulsa, but also in Colorado Springs, where he made a second home. In recent years, Jerry served as a trustee or board member with numerous organizations including The University of Tulsa, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and The Festival of World Theatre in Colorado Springs. He was also a valued contributor to El Pomar Foundation in Colorado Springs, working closely with its staff and leadership and serving as an inaugural member of the Foundation's Pikes Peak Regional Council, advising grant making initiatives in El Paso and Teller Counties.

At the time of his passing, Jerry was the current chairman of The Tulsa Community Foundation, an organization he loved and believed to demonstrate on a daily basis only the very highest and best ideals of the Tulsa community.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jeannie, with whom he shared many adventures over the last few years. He is also survived by his children and their spouses: J. David Dickman, J. Scott Dickman and Martha, Debbie and Brent Henderson, and Amy and Jim Gray; as well as his brother-in-law, Dave Bryant, of Oklahoma City and Jeannie's daughter, Samantha and Niall Armstrong. Grandchildren include: Kristina and Natalie Dickman, Kit and Caroline Dickman, Andrew, Hannah and Michael Henderson, and Sara Jayne and Connor Gray.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been created to honor Jerry at the Tulsa Community Foundation, dedicated to the nonprofits Jerry held dear. Contributions can be made payable

to: Tulsa Community Foundation with memo to "Dickman Charitable Foundation." Address: Tulsa Community Foundation; 7030 S. Yale Ave., Suite 600; Tulsa, OK 74136. Contributions by credit card may be made at:

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held Saturday, September 28, at 1 p.m.

at the Lorton Performing Arts Center at The University of Tulsa.





