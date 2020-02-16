Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack E. Ades. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ades

JACK E. ADES

Feb. 25, 1928 - Feb. 7, 2020

Jack E. Ades died peacefully from natural causes Feb. 7th. He was 91 years old. Jack was born Feb. 25, 1928 in Rochester, New York.

Jack was in the Navy and spent an adventurous tour in the South Pole and the South Pacific, as a 3rd Class Radarman on the USS Barnes.

He married Marjorie Reta Botting on April 19, 1952 and they had five children together; raised in Spencerport, New York. The family later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1973.

Jack spent his professional career in the Commercial Heating and Air Conditioning business.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie, and his son, Timothy. He is survived by his children: Chris, Bradley (Buck), Patty (Potter) and Barbara (Keefe), plus Daughter-in-Law, Mary. Also, his 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, plus 3 more to come.

Services will be held at a later date.





AdesJACK E. ADESFeb. 25, 1928 - Feb. 7, 2020Jack E. Ades died peacefully from natural causes Feb. 7th. He was 91 years old. Jack was born Feb. 25, 1928 in Rochester, New York.Jack was in the Navy and spent an adventurous tour in the South Pole and the South Pacific, as a 3rd Class Radarman on the USS Barnes.He married Marjorie Reta Botting on April 19, 1952 and they had five children together; raised in Spencerport, New York. The family later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1973.Jack spent his professional career in the Commercial Heating and Air Conditioning business.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie, and his son, Timothy. He is survived by his children: Chris, Bradley (Buck), Patty (Potter) and Barbara (Keefe), plus Daughter-in-Law, Mary. Also, his 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, plus 3 more to come.Services will be held at a later date. Published in The Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close