JACK E. ADES
Feb. 25, 1928 - Feb. 7, 2020
Jack E. Ades died peacefully from natural causes Feb. 7th. He was 91 years old. Jack was born Feb. 25, 1928 in Rochester, New York.
Jack was in the Navy and spent an adventurous tour in the South Pole and the South Pacific, as a 3rd Class Radarman on the USS Barnes.
He married Marjorie Reta Botting on April 19, 1952 and they had five children together; raised in Spencerport, New York. The family later moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1973.
Jack spent his professional career in the Commercial Heating and Air Conditioning business.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Marjorie, and his son, Timothy. He is survived by his children: Chris, Bradley (Buck), Patty (Potter) and Barbara (Keefe), plus Daughter-in-Law, Mary. Also, his 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, plus 3 more to come.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020