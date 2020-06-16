Linda and Family,

I will always remember how much fun we had together with our kids, school, Scouts and PTO. Howbert Elementary days were so much fun. Jack had an infectious laugh and loved to do just that. He could lift your spirits with his laugh and smile. I was saddened to read of his passing. May God be with you through the days ahead. My prayer for you all is that you will find a quiet place somewhere beyond tomorrow where your heart will find peace and the mist of grief will begin to clear away, replaced with wonderful memories.

All our love,

Karon and Bill Burch



