Jack E. Clark
1946 - 2020
Clark
JACK E. CLARK
September 02, 1946
June 06, 2020
Jack Edward Clark, age 73, former resident of Colorado Springs and part owner of Clark's Service Stations, suddenly passed away Saturday afternoon June 6, 2020. He is survived by his immediate family which includes his wife Linda (McRay), three sons and their wives (Thomas (Greta), Robert (Jennifer), and Chris (Rachael)), and seven grandchildren, as well as his older brother Don Clark (Colorado Springs). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MC-1 Foundation (www.MC1Foundation.com) in Jack's name to support local law enforcement. Please contact Olinger Highland Mortuary at 303-451-6674 for viewing and funeral service information.



Published in The Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olinger Highland Mortuary & Cemetery
10201 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
3034516674
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the whole family. I really enjoyed working with Jack in the office of Clark's Service Station back in the day. I know he will be missed dearly.
Linda Kaska
Coworker
June 16, 2020
Linda and Family,
I will always remember how much fun we had together with our kids, school, Scouts and PTO. Howbert Elementary days were so much fun. Jack had an infectious laugh and loved to do just that. He could lift your spirits with his laugh and smile. I was saddened to read of his passing. May God be with you through the days ahead. My prayer for you all is that you will find a quiet place somewhere beyond tomorrow where your heart will find peace and the mist of grief will begin to clear away, replaced with wonderful memories.
All our love,
Karon and Bill Burch
Karon Burch
Friend
