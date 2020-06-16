Clark
JACK E. CLARK
September 02, 1946
June 06, 2020
Jack Edward Clark, age 73, former resident of Colorado Springs and part owner of Clark's Service Stations, suddenly passed away Saturday afternoon June 6, 2020. He is survived by his immediate family which includes his wife Linda (McRay), three sons and their wives (Thomas (Greta), Robert (Jennifer), and Chris (Rachael)), and seven grandchildren, as well as his older brother Don Clark (Colorado Springs). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the MC-1 Foundation (www.MC1Foundation.com) in Jack's name to support local law enforcement. Please contact Olinger Highland Mortuary at 303-451-6674 for viewing and funeral service information.
Published in The Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.