Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack E. Miller. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Miller

JACK E. MILLER

July 18, 1938 - July 29, 2019

Jack E. Miller 81 of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away on July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Jack was born on July 18, 1938 to the late Howard and Mildred Miller in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated Cody High School and began work at the National Bank of Detroit, where he met the love of his life, Leilani Walunt.

They married in 1961 and were soon stationed in Munich, Germany with the US Army. After his discharge, they moved to El Paso, TX, Colorado Springs and finally to the Black Forest. He was a postal carrier for the USPS and retired after 25 years of service.

Jack loved building things with his hands adding garages, additions and decks to the family home. He enjoyed being a Scout leader and soccer coach, Sunday drives in the country, his family and his pets. He orchestrated the family "breakfast in the park" gatherings, and relished his role as cook and activity director, gleefully bringing along as many games and as he could!

Dad loved playing "Golf" with his friends on the pool tables at "Antiques." As a young man he played hockey. Later on he was an avid fan of the Avalanche, the Rockies and sometimes... the Broncos.

He was a kind and generous man, always ready to help family, neighbor or stranger. In fact, Dad never met a stranger. He taught us love and humor and finances.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Leilani Miller, daughter Lorelei Miller (Don Walker), son Darren Miller, grandchildren; Heather Miller and Darla Miller, great grandchildren; Rhylynn

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister in law; James (Ruth)

Miller, sister Joy Faes, brother in law; Eddie Walunt, in-laws; Eddie and Bette.

Jack's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the Springs Rescue Mission, Longhopes, or any animal rescue.







MillerJACK E. MILLERJuly 18, 1938 - July 29, 2019Jack E. Miller 81 of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away on July 29, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.Jack was born on July 18, 1938 to the late Howard and Mildred Miller in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated Cody High School and began work at the National Bank of Detroit, where he met the love of his life, Leilani Walunt.They married in 1961 and were soon stationed in Munich, Germany with the US Army. After his discharge, they moved to El Paso, TX, Colorado Springs and finally to the Black Forest. He was a postal carrier for the USPS and retired after 25 years of service.Jack loved building things with his hands adding garages, additions and decks to the family home. He enjoyed being a Scout leader and soccer coach, Sunday drives in the country, his family and his pets. He orchestrated the family "breakfast in the park" gatherings, and relished his role as cook and activity director, gleefully bringing along as many games and as he could!Dad loved playing "Golf" with his friends on the pool tables at "Antiques." As a young man he played hockey. Later on he was an avid fan of the Avalanche, the Rockies and sometimes... the Broncos.He was a kind and generous man, always ready to help family, neighbor or stranger. In fact, Dad never met a stranger. He taught us love and humor and finances.Jack is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Leilani Miller, daughter Lorelei Miller (Don Walker), son Darren Miller, grandchildren; Heather Miller and Darla Miller, great grandchildren; Rhylynn Smith , Aydynn Smith and Gauge Avalos-Montez, sister in law; Michele Walunt-Jordan, brother in law; Don Faes and several nephews & nieces.He is preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister in law; James (Ruth)Miller, sister Joy Faes, brother in law; Eddie Walunt, in-laws; Eddie and Bette.Jack's Celebration of Life will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mountain View Mortuary located at 2350 Montebello Square Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the Springs Rescue Mission, Longhopes, or any animal rescue. Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Mountain View Mortuary Colorado Springs , CO (719) 590-8922 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.