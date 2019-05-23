Brenchley
JACK GLENN BRENCHLEY
October 31,1950 May 20, 2019
On May 20, 2019 John (Jack) Brenchley passed into the presence of His Lord, Jesus Christ, after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
John is survived by his wife Kathleen Brenchley, Lynette Hawes (daughter), Rebecca Sleeger (daughter), Amanda Ragsdale (daughter), Anthony Brenchley (son) and 12 grandchildren.
Services will be held at Falcon Baptist Church in Falcon, CO. 11095 Eggar Drive, Falcon CO 80831. Viewing will be at 10:00am and service at 2:00pm.
Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019