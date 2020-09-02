1/1
Jack Hardy
1929 - 2020
Hardy
JACK HARDY
December 12, 1929 August 31, 2020
Jack Hardy passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jack was a self-employed Westside resident for 60 years and enjoyed owning and working on street rods as well as fishing and the Colorado outdoors. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Cummins) Hardy, and is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacquelyn and Dan Hensley of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5-7PM at Blunt Mortuary, 2229 W. Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904.




Published in The Gazette on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Blunt Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Blunt Mortuary
2229 West Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
(719) 634-8831
