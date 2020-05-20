ThielJACK HARRY THIELMay 25, 1930 - May 9, 2020Jack Harry Thiel passed away peacefully of natural causes at home on May 9, 2020 with family at his side, just short of celebrating his 90th birthday, although he thought he had celebrated his 90th last year.Jack was born May 25, 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska to Harry and Elsa (Louise) Thiel.He is preceded in death by his parents; and Marilee, the love of his life for sixty-six years, with whom he was anxiously looking forward to being reunited.Jack was an accomplished and hardworking businessman who was a bit of a rebel and a lover of collectable cars with a passion for restoring and showing them. As a teenager Jack loved his vehicles. His early memories in Omaha involved stories of his motorcycle and reminiscing of family. Many of his summers were spent with his cousins on their farms in Nebraska where he worked as a teen.Jack followed his parents to Colorado Springs in 1948, riding his Harley, where he met Marilee Mann. Jack and Marilee were married on September 30, 1950 in Raton, New Mexico. Together they created wonderful memories traveling, camping, and socializing with their family and friends. They loved traveling to the annual Kewpie Doll Festival in Branson, Missouri. Returning to Kewpiesta was never the same for Jack after Marilee died.One of Jack's first jobs in Colorado Springs was driving tourists up Pikes Peak, he loved telling his story of when the brakes failed on his way down the mountain with a car full of tourists only using a hand brake. He was able to safely maneuver the steep descent.In 1958 Jack and Marilee started AAA Excavating with the purchase of their first backhoe. Together they built a reputable business and made an amazing team. Jack played a large role in the construction of infrastructure in Colorado Springs having a part in the construction of the Air Force Academy.Outside of his business, Jack spent most of his time collecting and restoring vintage cars. For fifty years, he was a member of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America, the Pikes Peak Model A Ford Club, and the Pueblo Model A Ford Club. Jack and Marilee spent extensive time traveling and making lifelong friends through their motor vehicle clubs.Jack and Marilee were members of First Presbyterian Church. Their family was involved in bible studies, summer camps and developed friendships.In his later years, Jack spent most of his mornings out for breakfast and coffee at Oliver's Deli with a group of friends who, in the last few years, graciously made sure he made it to the Deli and back home every morning. This popular neighborhood gathering place was essential for socializing with his friends.Jack is survived by his four children, Michael J. (Carmen) Thiel, David C. (Felicia) Thiel, Karen L. (Steve) Stokes and Kristy S. (Alan) Henning. Jack also has nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.We sincerely appreciate the warmhearted care and support given by Sages Elder Care, LLC, and Suncrest Hospice.A Celebration of Life will be announced later if we are able to gather.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund, 219 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.