Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel-Rockrimmon Campus 290 East Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs , CO

Mankamyer

JACK LAVERNE MANKAMYER

April 20, 1931

May 10, 2019

Jack Laverne Mankamyer was born April 20, 1931 in Ashland, Nebraska to John H. and Irma P. Mankamyer.

He moved many times, throughout his adolescent years, to various towns in Nebraska. Jack was a four sport star athlete, as well as an outstanding student, at Sutton High School, in Sutton, Nebraska where he graduated in 1949. He went on to attend the University of Nebraska, Lincoln graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting.

Jack served in the Army as 1st Lieutenant, and he proudly shared he was stationed at Camp Carson in Colorado during his Army days. He later received his Master's Degree in Business from the University of Denver.

Jack was a Certified Public Accountant for almost 50 years. He was also a part owner of the Arrowhead Development Group, and an original board member of Vail Resorts.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marty Mankamyer. He is the proud father and survived by his seven children, Jack L., Jr. (Beth) Mankamyer, Nancy (Mike) Sibley, Susan Sheets, Diane (Rich Gray) Shuck-Gray, Dana (Steve) Giddens, Cabot Podmore, and John (Anna) Mankamyer; and thirteen grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death, by his parents; and only sister, Kay Graff.

Jack was an avid Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and University of Nebraska football fan. Additionally, he was a pillar and pioneer in the Colorado Springs soccer community, as he was one of the Chargers Soccer Club founders, and established and coached the first girls' competitive soccer team in Colorado Springs, the Gold Rush. Jack was also a member of the El Paso Club.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, pheasant and duck hunting, and planting gardens. He loved a good joke, his pets, and had a quick wit that could make anyone smile and he kept that up all the way up until the end.

Most of all, he loved his family. Jack's presence in this life will forever impact those who encountered him, and he will always be present in our hearts.

Celebration of Life, 10:00AM, Saturday, May 18, 2019, Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel-Rockrimmon Campus, 290 East Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jack was not one for formal wear. He would have appreciated for anyone that attends to wear Nebraska red, Broncos or Rockies apparel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Big Dogs Huge Paws. P.O. Box 24230, Denver, Colorado 80224.







