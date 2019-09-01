Buckingham, USAF, (Ret.)
LT COL JACK LYLE BUCKINGHAM, USAF, (RET.)
February 28, 1931 August 28, 2019
Lieutenant Colonel Jack Lyle Buckingham, 88, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado and a retired U.S. Air Force officer, was born in Terry, Montana in 1931. Jack passed away in Colorado Springs on August 28, 2019.
Jack was an active member of several church and civic organizations spanning many years including: the Good Sams, Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus, Communita Parva, the Colorado Springs RV Association and The Retired Officers Association.
A loving Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and good friend to many - it's hard to capture a larger than life essence in just a few words. He lived life with strength, faith, leadership, and love for family and friends. Those who were fortunate enough to have known Jack can speak volumes of his good nature, pride in serving in the USAF, and devotion to family.
Jack is survived by his children, Collin (Judy), Mia Ballantine and Mathew (Richard Overby); his ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his friend and companion, Rosemarie Wetherbee.
Family members preceding him in death include his beloved wife, Loretta; daughters, Carla and Jan; and his son, Thatcher.
Visitation, 5:00PM-6:00PM, Rosary, 6:00PM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.
Memorial Service, 10:00AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North.
Private Interment, Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019