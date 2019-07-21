Roth, Jr.
August 24, 1933 July 13, 2019
Jack Roth, Jr. of Sun City West, AZ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by two of his children on July 13, 2019, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jack was born August 24, 1933 to Jack Julius Roth and Charlotte Roth (Vogel) in New York City. The family moved to Chicago, Il where Jack was raised and attended school. He entered the U.S. Army at age 18 and was commissioned to Ft. Carson in Colo. Springs, where he met and married the love of his life, Ruth Roth (Widmoyer), who preceded him in death. Jack served in the Korean War, earning several Service Medals and a Distinguished Unit Citation. He was honorably discharged October 1955. Jack worked the majority of his career at Hewlett Packard and later opened his own tool-and-die manufacturing business. Jack was active in the Masonic Lodge (El Paso No. 13), an avid outdoorsman, and volunteered countless hours with Habitat for Humanity. Jack and Ruth were married 54 years and are survived by their five children, Carolyn Roth, Donna Baker (Roth), Wendy Skokan (Roth), Brian Roth, and Jon Roth; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Jack is survived by one brother, Walter Roth, and one sister, Marie Zimmerman. A celebration of life will be held in Colorado at a future date. Jack and Ruth will be reunited and laid to rest in Divide, CO. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to .
Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019