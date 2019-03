Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack W. Heath. View Sign

Heath

JACK W. HEATH

November 6, 1929 March 13, 2019

Jack W. Heath, 89, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Jack was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado on November 6, 1929 to Harry and Alma Heath. Jack is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kay Heath, children: Shirley and John Brickner, Bruce Heath, and Mary and Stanley Pond, grandchildren: David and Ali Brickner, Sarah and Kyle Lasure, James Pond, Marla Pond, Emma Pond, Joel Pond, Leah Pond, Jackson Pond, Jefferson Pond, Judson Pond, and Victoria Pond.

Viewing will be Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4 pm - 7 pm and Monday, March 25, 2019 from 1pm - 2pm at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado. Services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, 2 pm at Swan La

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.







Swan-Law Funeral Directors

