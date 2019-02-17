Gothard
JACK WAYNE GOTHARD
May 11, 1953 February 9, 2019
Jack was born in Peru, Indiana to Lawrence E. Gothard and Marjorie A. Vinson. He passed away in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Graduate of Peru High School. He married Doris on February 8, 1993 in Colorado Springs. He is survived by wife, Doris Gothard; daughter Suzanne (Scott) Samuelson; sons, Larry and Mikey Gothard; mother, Marjorie Gothard; siblings Carol (Karl) Olson, Leanna, Joe, Mark (Janet), and Loren (Janice); & 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence E. Gothard.
A celebration of life will be held at the Gothard family property on Saturday, February 23rd, from Noon to 5:00pm.
He will be missed by all.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019