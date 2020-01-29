Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelin Ann Peters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacquelin Ann Peters "Jackie", a Colorado Springs resident for 52 years, passed away on January 25, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. She was 87 years old. She was born May 25, 1932 in Gettysburg, PA. Her parents Thelma Simpson and Raymond Long preceded her in death. She married J. Robert "Bob" Peters of Chicago IL, on Oct 26, 1957 in Gettysburg. He passed on Dec, 20 2008. Jackie is survived by 3 children; Lisa, Robert and Thomas, and six grandchildren; Trevor, Alyssa, Joe, Abbey, Katie, and Brock.

Jackie graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1950 and Bucknell University in 1954 with a BA in Political Science and Journalism. She worked for the CIA in Washington, DC, where she met and married Bob. During their early time together, they lived in Palo Alto, CA, while Bob attended Stanford. Next, they lived in Allentown, PA, and Scotch Plains, NJ. In 1968, they moved to Colorado Springs. While raising her children, Jackie worked at the Colorado Springs Racquet Club where she also enjoyed playing tennis. She was also active for many years in the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Austin Bluffs Garden Club, and scouting. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with family, traveling by cruise ship around the world, reading, and playing bridge. She was also an avid, dedicated Bronco fan, through thick and thin.





