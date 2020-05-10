Bath

JACQUELINE BATH

June 2, 1932

April 25, 2020

Our loving mom, grandma and friend, Jacqueline Joy "Jackie" Bath, 87, of Laramie and Colorado Springs, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO from complications due to a heart condition.

Jackie was born June 2, 1932 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of Harold Flater and Lillian (Higgins) Flater. She spent her early life with her parents in Sioux Falls, then the family later moved to Omaha, Nebraska in 1944 where Harold worked as an IRS agent. Jackie attended middle and high school in Omaha.

Harold moved the family to Laramie in 1948, when he was tapped to run (and later owned) the Otto Lumber Company. Jackie graduated from Laramie High in 1949 and from the University of Wyoming in 1953, where she majored in Sociology.

Shortly after graduating college she travelled around Europe on her own, and when she returned home to Laramie, she met Louis "Jack" Bath after he returned from the Korean War. They were married on December 3, 1955.

Between 1957 and 1963 Jack and Jackie had four children. They built a house on Corthell Road where Jackie lived until 2015. The family grew up in the house on Corthell, between wonderful neighbors, the Slaters and the Browns, with their large families. The families and kids remain close to this day.

While raising her children in Laramie, Jackie was active in helping with her father's businesses at Otto Lumber. She was also active in PEO, United Presbyterian Church, the Laramie Plains Museum, Bridge Club, Sewing Club and Tuesday Tea on Wednesdays with her friends Joyce Brown, Mary Rutledge, Bev Davidson, Beth Wilkinson, Imogene McCoy and Lee Stafford.

Over the years, Jack and Jackie attended many Wyoming football and basketball games, and she was good friends with all of Jack's siblings and nieces and nephews in Wyoming and Colorado.

Jackie also worked at the University of Wyoming in administration in the Provost's office and the Commerce & Industry office for many years late in her career and met good friends there. She was active in the quilting community in Laramie and taught many classes at the local quilt shop including an applique group, "The A Team", that continued after she moved from Laramie. She was a longtime member of a local quilting group known as the HING (Hole in the Needle Gang) group and she also remained close to the group after she moved to Colorado Springs.

In 2015 she moved to Colorado Springs to be closer to her daughters, Liz and Leslie, and she resided at Brookdale Skyline Retirement Community where she made many new friends.

Jackie loved music, sewing, quilting, art, cooking, travel, reading, her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren. and debating politics. She was a true artist at designing and making quilts, and she made many beautiful quilts for friends, children and grandchildren.

Jackie was fortunate to have lived independently in sound mind and in her own home surrounded by family and friends up until the time of her passing, as she had wished.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack, who passed away in 2007.

She is survived by her four children, Liz Simonton and Leslie Payne of Colorado Springs, Lyell Fracas and David Bath of Seattle, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held in Laramie on a later date in the summer of 2020.







