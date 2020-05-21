Bryce

JACQUELINE "JACKIE" BRYCE

August 22, 1931 May 14, 2020

Jacqueline "Jackie" Bryce went to be with our Lord on May 14, 2020. A long-time resident of Colorado Springs, CO, she moved to NW Arkansas in 2005 to be near her only daughter, Wendy. She was an avid reader and especially liked mysteries. Jackie loved animals, and dogs were her favorite creatures. A dog hardly ever passed by that she didn't ask to pet them. As part of a military family, she traveled the world as a child and young woman. During the 1970's she was a member of the Broadmoor Curling Club and Speed Skating Club. She was generous to a fault with her small circle of friends, whom she loved immensely. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wylma M. Wolter (Stitt) and Maj. Herbert H. Wolter. Jackie is survived by a daughter, Wendy MacColl (McDonald) of Colorado Springs. A memorial service is tentatively planned for August 22, 2020. If you wish to donate in her memory, please give to the World Wildlife Fund, The Nature Conservancy, or to your local animal shelter. As Jackie often said at the end of phone conversations, "Well, that's all the news that's fit to print!" Goodbye, dearest Momma.







