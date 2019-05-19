Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hanawalt
JACQUELINE C. HANAWALT
January 28, 1929 - March 18, 2019
Jacqueline C. Hanawalt, a former 20 year resident of Colorado Springs, passed away March 18, 2019 in Port Angeles, Washington at the age of 90.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Howard, Sr., of Colorado Springs, her parents and older brother of St. Louis, Missouri and two older sisters, both of Dallas, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hanawalt Olander (David) of Port Angeles, Washington, her son, Howard II (Roxy) of Peyton, Colorado, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Jacque graduated from UCLA with a teaching degree in physical education where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority and met Howard. Jacque and Howard lived in Southern California, Huntsville, Alabama, and Haymarket, Virginia before retiring to Colorado Springs in 1993. Jacque and Howard traveled extensively throughout North America and Europe for pleasure and to visit family and friends.
Jacque was a member of AAUW, and loved to play competitive duplicate bridge. She volunteered for the Republican Women at the White House during the Reagan/Bush years, and she worked as a voter registrar for Prince William County, Virginia. She was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish and a Companion of the Sisters of St. Francis in Colorado Springs.
A mass in Jacque's memory was said at Queen of Angels Catholic Parish in Port Angeles, Washington. There will be no memorial service at this time. Donations in Jacque's name may be made to the or Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 829 E 8th Street, Port Angeles, WA 98362 ( www.vhocc.org ). Published in The Gazette on May 19, 2019

