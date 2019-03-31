Minehart
JACQUELINE GENEVIEVE MINEHART
May 6th, 1970
March 18th, 2019
Jacqueline Minehart 48, passed away at her home in Colorado Springs on Monday, March 18. Jacque was born in Colorado Springs, graduated from Wasson High School, went on to earn her BA in Cultural Anthropology from the University of Denver, and recently earned her Masters Degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
Jacque's career started at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science in Historic Preservation which entailed the care and restoration of artifacts. Her knowledge and experience in science led to an internship at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Jacque would go on to become a Forensic Document and Fingerprint Analyst working for crime labs at the state of Utah, the state of Washington and the country of New Zealand.
In 2007 Jacque left forensic science to start a new career in social work and later mental health counseling. Over her 12 years in the field she worked with various organizations, tirelessly attending to the needs of the less fortunate.
In addition to her son, Keenan Barrow, Jacque will be missed by her aunts Peggy Kindschi, Diane Phillips, Julie Baughman, Cheryl Belt, and her grandmother, Norma Minehart. Jacque was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Minehart and grandfather, John Minehart.
Jacque's loves included painting, drawing and sculpture, attending art openings and performances, listening to music and her many cats over the years especially Doobie and her friends at Springs Mountain Sangha.
Memorial Service, 4:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019. Shove Memorial Chapel, 14 E Cache La Poudre St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019