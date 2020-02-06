Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Renee (Thomas) Ryden. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Send Flowers Obituary

Ryden

JACQUELINE "JACKIE" RENE (THOMAS) RYDEN

September 1, 1992 February 1, 2020

First and foremost, Jackie was a kind-hearted and forgiving soul. She always looked for the best in everyone. Jackie was born in Hampton, Virginia on September 1, 1992 and spent the first 7 years of her childhood in the Hampton Roads, Virginia area.

In August 2000, the family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado. She immediately fell in love with Colorado and proceeded to build a full life here. In 2010, Jackie lost her older sister, Tiffany, to suicide. As difficult as this was, Jackie grew stronger from the experience and became an advocate for suicide prevention. After her sister passed, she developed a very close relationship with her nephews, Jordan and Tristan, and her niece, Alysa.

In 2011, Jackie graduated from CIVA Charter High School, where she had focused her studies on the arts, including drawing, sculpting, and writing. Soon after, she graduated from Pima Medical Institute with a Veterinary Assistant certification. In her young 27 years, she worked with animals as a Veterinary Assistant at Healthy Pets Animal Hospital in Fountain. Animals were her passion. She was a supervisor in the Call Center at Caption Call where she made many friends. Most recently, she was employed at Ent Credit Union as an Interactive Teller in the Customer Service department. She was proud of her achievements there and was looking forward to advancing her career. On July 6, 2019, she married the love of her life, Christopher.

Jackie had many hobbies such as reading, writing, drawing, photography, digital arts, and crafts. Her friends and family treasured the fruits of her creative activities from painting to sculpture in the form of gifts and decorative pieces in their homes and offices. She revealed the passions of her soul through her art. Jackie developed a love of Asian culture after a trip to Okinawa, Japan. These themes often revealed themselves in her art projects.

She and her husband Christopher met through their love of Subaru automobiles. They were both members of a Subaru club where they became fast friends and their friendship quickly blossomed into romance. Their wedding was a testament to the love they shared. They were married for a short seven months and were just beginning their lives together.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Christopher Ryden; her mother and stepfather, Lisa and William Alldridge; her father and stepmother, Bruce and Sandy Thomas; her maternal grandmother, Freida Stallard; her maternal grandfather, Ronald Carrier; and her nephews and niece, Jordan, Tristan, and Alysa Zamora; her mother and father-in-law, Julie and David Ryden; her sisters-in-law, Danielle and Makayla Ryden; stepsister, Dawn Pugh; and a multitude of friends and extended family.

Jackie was preceded in death by her sister, Tiffany Zamora; and her paternal grandmother, Margaret McManamy.

Jackie will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her. The world has lost a very loving and caring soul.

Visitation, 4:00PM-7:00PM, Saturday, February 8, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Memorial Service, 1:00PM, Sunday, January 9, 2020, The Springs Funeral Services.







