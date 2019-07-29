Minneman
JADE AUGUSTINE MINNEMAN
08/25/1994 - 07/29/2001
Eighteen years have passed since we have seen your smile, heard your laugh or felt your warm embrace. A lot of tears, a lot of dreams lost, a lot of precious memories to cling to. Not a day goes by that we don't think of you. Our love for you gives us strength, and knowing that one day our family will be whole again, gives us hope.
Until we meet again, we'll see you in our dreams.
We love you - Past the moon, past the stars, to the end of the sky and back - We love you more.
Blake, Mya, Daddy, Momma
