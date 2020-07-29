Minneman

JADE AUGUSTINE MINNEMAN

08/25/1994 - 07/29/2001

Our beautiful girl, it has been 19 years since we have heard your laugh, held you tight and looked into your sweet face and told you we love you. We miss your mischievous smile, we miss your playfulness and we can only imagine the strong amazing woman you would have become. We love you. We miss you. Until we meet again, we will see in our dreams. Past the moon, past the Stars, to the end of the sky and back- We love you more.



Blake, Mya, Daddy and Momma







