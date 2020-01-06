Jake R. Pineda (1941 - 2020)
Service Information
Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services
1104 South Circle Drive
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-391-1918
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
Pineda
JAKE R. PINEDA
August 8, 1941
January 1, 2020
Jake R. Pineda, 78, beloved husband, father, grandfather, pastor, and friend peacefully passed away surrounded by his family the morning of January 1, 2020. Born in Arroyo Seco, NM on August 8, 1941, he was the sixth of seven children.
A Celebration of Jake's life will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Dr., in Colorado Springs. Internment will immediately follow the service. Come share your memories at a dinner at the VFW Post #4051, 430 E. Pikes Peak, following internment. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
