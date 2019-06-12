Crawford
JAKOB ANTHONY CRAWFORD
November 24, 1992 June 05, 2019
Jakob Anthony Crawford 26 was born November 24, 1992 in Oahu, Hawaii to the union of Willie R. Crawford and Ida R. (Norris) Crawford. Jakob A. Crawford passed away on June 05, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Jakob loved to work on cars, drifting, dirt bike, camping, four wheeling, nature, and he loved animals. Jakob reside in Fountain, Colorado for 19 years.
Jakob is survived by his brother, Rodney Cornelius of Dallas, Texas; uncle, Robert Ordway and Sharon Norris; grandmother, Shirley Jean Ramsey; uncles, James Crawford, and Glen Burnie of Maryland, Anthony Crawford, of Dallas Texas, Ray Maxie of Dallas Texas, Arlister Maxie of Atlanta Texas, Samuel Maxie of San Antonio Texas; aunts, Brenda Parker of Texarkana, Texas, Linda Crawford of Magnolia Texas, Sheila Smith of Texarkana, Texas, Shirley Maxie of Dallas Texas and numerous cousins.
Jakob is preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Edward Furrell Norris, Willie James S. Crawford; grandmother, Georgia Mae Crawford; and uncle Larry Norris.
Visitation will be held at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, from 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, 15, 2019. Funeral to follow at 2:00 P.M. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019