Steadman
JAMES "JIM" A. STEADMAN
January 31, 1930 August 4, 2019
Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Colorado Springs. Jim was born in Oklahoma and raised in Pueblo.
Jim and Theresa married Jan. 6 1951 and had two daughters in Pueblo. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1958. Jim is survived by his three daughters Jacqueline L. Mathis, Karen S. Steadman, Kathleen H. Steadman, and one son, Roy E. Steadman; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa, and his grandson, Nakia Cochise Golden-Eagle II.
Jim was a WWII Army Veteran. He retired after 43 years in the book and magazine distributing company. He drove for Avis after retiring.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, camping, dancing, and being with family and friends. He and Theresa enjoyed doing antique shows for many years.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday Aug. 13 at 4pm with a funeral the next day Aug. 14 at 11am, at Swan Law Funeral Directors. Jim will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery following the funeral.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019