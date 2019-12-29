Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Albert Manchego. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Send Flowers Obituary

Manchego

JAMES "JIMMY" ALBERT MANCHEGO

January 19, 1954 December 23, 2019

James "Jimmy" Albert Manchego, 65, died December 23, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at home surrounded by his love ones.

He was born January 19, 1954 in Jaroso, Colorado to Flaviano and Viola (Madrid) Manchego.

Jimmy worked at Current Warehouse for forty-five years of service as a technician and driver.

He was a member of The School of Hard Knocks and regularly attended Saturday Evening Mass at Saint Patrick Catholic Church. Jimmy was a man's man with the utmost integrity and honor. Jimmy had a relentless work ethic, kind soul, quiet spirit and the competitive heart of a warrior. He lived by the "Golden Rule" - "Do to others as you would have them do to you." - Luke 6:31 NIV. Jimmy's love and passion was basketball, known as one the best players to come out of San Luis, Colorado. He actively played in local recreational leagues. His other passion was detailing and driving his cars and especially his 1980 Pontiac Firebird Formula.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Flaviano and Viola Manchego; siblings, Telesforo "Lawrence" Manchego, Marbella Romero, Leon Manchego, Mary Vazquez, and brother-in-law, Wayne Atkinson.

He is survived by his fiancee, Patricia Chandler; brothers, Joe (Helen), Johnny, and Ronnie (Tammy) Manchego; sisters, Adeline Adkinson, Patsy (Arturo) Vigil, and Shella (Thomas) Trujillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation, 4:00PM-6:00PM, Monday, December 30, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Rosary, 10:30AM, Mass of Christian Burial following, 11:00AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1830 South Corona Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905.

Graveside Service, 12:00PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020, Garcia Cemetery, intersection of County Road B and County Road 13.2, Garcia, Colorado 81152.

Memorial contributions may be made in place of flowers in Jimmy's memory to the , 1445 North Union Boulevard Suite #100, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.







