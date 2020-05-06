Lewis

JAMES ALLAN LEWIS

November 1, 1960 April 28, 2020

James Allan Lewis, age 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was born on November 1, 1960 in Rantoul, Illinois to Raymond and Patsy (Bryson) Lewis.

James married Sharon Lewis on August 4, 2001 and they built a beautiful life together. He worked as Senior Voice Engineer at Nordstrom, displaying a wonderful ability for solving problems. James truly lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures; hiking, traveling, biking, barbecues, chatting with friends and family, and spending as much time as he could with his four beloved grandchildren.

He had an uncanny ability to reach people by making them laugh with his one-of-kind sense of humor and he had a way of making people feel welcomed when in his presence. He was a world-class father, son, husband, and Papa who loved his family more than anything, he will be truly missed.

James is preceded in death by his grandchild, Nya Lewis; and his mother, Patsy Champ.

He is survived by his father, Raymond (Helen) Lewis; brother, Dennis (Debbie) Lewis; wife, Sharon Lewis; daughters, Jillian, Bailey, Brittany (Timothy, Jr.), and Justine; his niece and nephew; and four grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others whose lives James touched will be invited to a Celebration of Life to reminisce and grieve at a later date.









