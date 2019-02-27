Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES BAKER. View Sign

Baker, U.S. Army, (Ret.)

LTC JAMES BAKER, U.S. ARMY, (RET.)

April 8, 1921

February 21, 2019

James Baker passed away February 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado within six weeks of his 98th birthday after a long and productive life in service of God and country.

He was born in Farmersville, Texas in 1921 to Albert Wilson Baker and Edith Clark Baker.

James graduated from Farmersville High School in 1938. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University in 1949 and a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Southwestern Seminary in 1952. He attended Chaplain's school on three occasions, the basic course in 1953 and two advanced courses in 1959 and 1969.

He was an enlisted man for three years in WWII. He served in the Pacific Theater where he saw duty in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands. After a short period as pastor of the Bethlehem and Midway Baptist churches in Farmersville he reentered the Army as a Chaplain. He retired in 1970 after a career of twenty years of service.

Chaplain Baker was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church of Colorado Springs.

Dollie Baker his wife of sixty-six years preceded him in death.

He is survived by son, Stephen Paul Baker and his wife Ann and their son, Jimmy of Dickinson, Texas; daughter, Mary Bonicelli, her husband John and their son, Tim of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Mrs. Patricia Mallett of Georgetown, Texas and Mrs. Barbara Rupe of Garland, Texas and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service, 1:30PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.







Baker, U.S. Army, (Ret.)LTC JAMES BAKER, U.S. ARMY, (RET.)April 8, 1921February 21, 2019James Baker passed away February 21, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado within six weeks of his 98th birthday after a long and productive life in service of God and country.He was born in Farmersville, Texas in 1921 to Albert Wilson Baker and Edith Clark Baker.James graduated from Farmersville High School in 1938. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University in 1949 and a Bachelor of Divinity degree from Southwestern Seminary in 1952. He attended Chaplain's school on three occasions, the basic course in 1953 and two advanced courses in 1959 and 1969.He was an enlisted man for three years in WWII. He served in the Pacific Theater where he saw duty in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands. After a short period as pastor of the Bethlehem and Midway Baptist churches in Farmersville he reentered the Army as a Chaplain. He retired in 1970 after a career of twenty years of service.Chaplain Baker was a member of the Heritage Baptist Church of Colorado Springs.Dollie Baker his wife of sixty-six years preceded him in death.He is survived by son, Stephen Paul Baker and his wife Ann and their son, Jimmy of Dickinson, Texas; daughter, Mary Bonicelli, her husband John and their son, Tim of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Mrs. Patricia Mallett of Georgetown, Texas and Mrs. Barbara Rupe of Garland, Texas and many nieces and nephews.Funeral Service, 1:30PM, Thursday, February 28, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Funeral Home The Springs Funeral Services

3115 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80909

(719) 328-1793 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close