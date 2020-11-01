BOULTER
JAMES BOULTER
January 1, 1933 October 18, 2020
Surrounded by his family, Jim Boulter passed away in his beloved home on October 18, 2020, at the age of 87.
Jim was born to Frank and Fanny Boulter in Greeley, Colorado on January 1, 1933. The youngest of six children, Jim learned the value of hard work early in life. He spent his young days milking cows, feeding chickens, and doing the chores that come from being part of a farm family. He began his early education by riding his horse to the nearby four-room country schoolhouse.
After graduating high school, Jim attended the University of Northern Colorado, majoring in Business. While in college, Jim made two life-altering decisions. The first was to join Air Force ROTC. The second was marrying Dottie Hancock, his college sweetheart, lifelong love, and partner.
Jim was commissioned in the Air Force in 1954, and he and Dottie were off on a life of adventure. He graduated from flight school in 1955, and they enjoyed assignments in the US and abroad. Over the next seven years, Jim and Dottie welcomed three daughters. Together they embarked on tours in Turkey, Japan and the Philippines. While in the Philippines, Jim undertook his most fulfilling military assignment, flying medical evacuation for soldiers wounded in Vietnam. After another tour in Vietnam, Jim was stationed at Peterson Field in Colorado Springs, where he and his family retired from the Air Force after a 20-year career.
After retiring from the Air Force, Jim was ready for his second career. He often joked that after 20-years of taking orders, he was ready to be his own boss and started his own business, R and R Appliance. He and Dottie continued to demonstrate their work ethic, successfully running the business until their second retirement in 1997.
Family and friends were vitally important to Jim. Celebrations, both big and small, were central to his life. Everyone was welcome and was met with the greeting, "Well, what do you know?" He loved to fish, and all his grandchildren have stories about their grandpa teaching them to be successful fishermen and women. Jim and Dottie loved to travel. In the Air Force, Jim made sure his family explored each place they were stationed. One of Jim and Dottie's greatest joys was traveling in their motorhome alongside their cherished friends. They were part of a committed church family that met for breakfast after church every Sunday. Additionally, throughout his long life, Jim enjoyed his bowling league, his Bible study group, square dancing and working in his yard.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Fanny, his five siblings Dorothy, Les, Bill, John, and Mary, and his beloved wife, Dottie. He leaves behind to treasure his memory his daughters: Terry Hoit (Glenn), Tammie Boulter (Brad Bailey), Trudy Boulter (Patrick Hynes), along with his grandchildren: Bryan, Megan, Lindsay, Natalie, Luke, Mercede, Will, Alec, Arielle, Krystal, and Kayla. He had two great-grandchildren, Payton and Camden.
An example of a life well-lived, Jim will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held November 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First United Methodist Church. If you are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed on the Church's website (https://www.fumc-cs.org/livestream
).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's honor to First United Methodist Church or Children's Hospital Burn Camp at www.noordinarycamps.org
.