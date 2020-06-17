James Calvin Smiley
1966 - 2020
Smiley
JAMES CALVIN SMILEY
July 10, 1966
June 13, 2020
James was born to Calvin and Norma, and resided with his sister, Pam and brother-in-law, David. Pam and David were by his side when he entered heaven to be reunited with his mama.
James, being born with a rare disease, was a true miracle. He defied all medical odds by living past the life expectancy of adolescence. He taught us that he was on his own schedule and lived to be one month shy of 54. James loved animals, sports, Rocky Balboa, western movies, Village Inn, hot rodding, and listening to Elvis.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Norma Smiley; sister, Vickie Gillen; his grandparents; and three nephews.
James is survived by Randy Smiley, Rick Smiley (wife Sue), Pam Fryer (husband David), Laurie Brooks (husband Bob) and lots of nephews and nieces.
Service will be Saturday, June 27th at New Testament Christian Church located at 1219 Yuma Street and service time will be 1pm. Please join us in wearing informal attire such as sports and animal themed clothing in honor of his life and celebrating the things he liked most.




Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
01:00 PM
New Testament Christian Church
