Clark
JAMES (JIMMY) CLARK
James (Jimmy) Clark, 72, left this world to go home to join the LORD and dear loved ones there.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his father Robert Clark, his step-father Wayne (Doc) Stevens, and sister Skye Stevens-Cottrell.
Jimmy is survived by his bride of 44 years Victoria, mother Betty Jo Stevens, sisters Kimberly (Kim) Diller and Danielle (DeeDee) Hosier, and brothers Robert (Bob) Clark, Matthew (Matt) Clark, David Abbott, and Wayne (Steve) Stevens.
Jimmy touched so many lives in so many places during this time on this earth. During his life he was active with Stockers Car Club member #S-15, El Paso County Sheriff's Posse, Fountain Valley Masonic Lodge #191 and was Past Master in 1989, Southern Colorado Consistory, Al Kaly Shrine, National Camping Travelers, Blue Spruce Sams Camping Club, and Christian Motorcyclist Association as a Colorado area representative.
Jimmy worked for 32 years with Ampex Corporation then went to DePuy Synthes and retired in 2015.
He loved motorcycles, camping, cars and helping others in need.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Al Kaly Shrine transportation.
A public visitation will be held at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 from 12-1pm, then a Celebration of Life from 1-2pm.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019