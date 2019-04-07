Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Clinton Woodman. View Sign

JAMES "WOODY" CLINTON WOODMAN

He is survived by his father, James; step-mother, Lynn; sisters, Karen Lynne (Kenneth) Van Riper and Mary Diane Woodman; brother, Mark Alan (Kristina) Woodman; nephews, Kyle Van Riper, Sam Woodman, Caleb Woodman and Joseph Woodman; and niece, Anna Woodman.

September 19, 1963

March 29, 2019

James "Woody" Clinton Woodman was born in Yakima, Washington to James Nelson Woodman and Virginia Rae Carden. He joined his two sisters, Karen Lynn and Mary Diane.

Woody died at age 55 at the Center At Centennial on March 29, 2019 from long-term severe injuries that he incurred as a fireman-paramedic with the West Haven Fire Department in Connecticut.

On October 5, 1999, he was in a rescue truck taking a young injured girl to the Yale New Haven Hospital when it was broad-sided by another van. He and the others in his van survived but Woody suffered brain injuries and was not expected to live more than a few years. In 2003, he was moved to be near his parents in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He lived in two skilled nursing facilities that kept him alive for the last 16 years.

Woody wanted to be a fireman ever since he was a young boy. As he grew up he wanted to help injured people and became a paramedic. Later when the opportunity came to join the West Haven Fire Department, he jumped at the opportunity and successfully completed the state's fire academy. He was injured on the second day with the Fire Department.

Woody will be missed by his family, his friends, and his care-giving family at the Center At Centennial. Despite his inability to speak, he blessed many people over the years who met him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Allen.

Celebration of Woody's Life, 10:00AM, Saturday, April 13, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

Memorial contributions may be made in Woody's memory to Beth-El Center Homeless Shelter, 90 New Haven Avenue, Milford, Connecticut 06460 or National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498, Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727.







3115 East Platte Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80909

