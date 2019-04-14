Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anderson

JAMES D. ANDERSON

October 17, 1926 April 6, 2019

On April 6, 2019, Master/Sgt James D Anderson, retired, made his transition from this physical plane at the age of 92. He had been residing at Sunrise Senior Care at University Park, Colorado Springs. His daughter, Reverend Jennifer Wilde was at his side.

Jim served in the USAF and was stationed at ENT AFB when he retired in 1965. He served in Italy, Korea, the Philippines, Hawaii, Japan, and Alaska.

Jim's wife, Ruth, of 69 years made her transition in July 2015. Together they served and supported Eastside Church of Christ and Mountainview Church of Christ where Jim was an elder and benevolent team lead from 1953 until 2010.

After his retirement he established Anderson and Anderson Drapery and Hardware Service, demonstrating much of his work year after year at the local Parade of Homes. In 1967 he joined the Senior Victims Assistance Team (SVAT) taking a stand for local elderly along with the CSPD.

He is survived by his son, James D Anderson, Jr - wife Teresa, of Loveland; and his daughter, Reverend Jenn Wilde, of Colorado Springs. His grandchildren include: Brian Stewart, Sean Anderson (wife Laura), Nathan Anderson, Michelle Flaitz, Chris Anderson, Jeremie Dunda, (wife Marie Pauciello) Jake Dunda, (wife Selena); great-grandsons: Tyler Curlin-Dunda, Rylan Baxter, Eric Allen Donner, Gabriel Dunda; and great-granddaughter, Cassie Anderson.

Celebration of life service is Saturday, April 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Living, 5075 Flintridge Dr, 80918.

ShrineOfRemembrance.com







1730 East Fountain Blvd.

Colorado Springs , CO 80910

