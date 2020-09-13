VaughnAn expert in Radar Electronics, Jim served faithfully and with distinction for 28 years, garnering two Army Commendation Medals, The Meritorious Service Medal and The Legion of Merit. He retired on July 1, 1976 and happily maintained that "status quo" until he passed.September 29, 1926 September 10, 2020JAMES "JIM" D. VAUGHNCW4 James D. Vaughn (Jim), USA, Retired, joined his beloved Yvonne in Heaven, on September 10, 2020 at his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Jim was born in Shelby, North Carolina, to James A. and Etheleen B. Vaughn on September 29, 1926.He graduated from Concord High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific through the duration of WWII. After the war, he was honorably discharged and moved to Baltimore, Maryland seeking employment and, also finding his lifelong love, Yvonne Hope Lilly. Jim and Yvonne were both employed at Montgomery Ward's department store and after a time, Yvonne consented to Jim's proposal. They were joined in marriage on June 11, 1949. he had reenlisted in the U.S. Army and they began married life together in Fort Bliss, Texas. They enjoyed 66 wonderful years together.James is preceded in death by his cherished wife, Yvonne, siblings: Marian McAllister, Joan Berry, Don Vaughn and Marjorie Vaughn. Left to honor James and remember his love are two sons, James Jr. and Geoffrey and three grandchildren, Michael Vaughn, Jennifer Weiche and Christopher Vaughn. to whom he was affectionally known as "Grampy". He is additionally survived by his sister, Janis Moore and many nieces, nephews and friends. His survivors will continue to look to his memory as a model of steadfast dedication and joy of life.Viewing and Life Celebration will be Thursday, September 17th at Pikes Peak Christian Church, 4955 Bradley Road, Colorado Springs, beginning at 10:00 a.m., Memorial Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with honors at 1:00 p.m.