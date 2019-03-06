Stover
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dean Stover.
JAMES DEAN STOVER
July 6, 1930
February 21, 2019
Jim was born in Sibley, Iowa and is survived by Joan Evelyn Stover, his wife of 66 years and four children: Bob, Susan, Dennis and Denise, seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson. A memorial service will be held at Little Chapel of the Hills in Divide on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019