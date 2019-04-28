Marchbank
JAMES DONALD MARCHBANK
March 2, 1923
April 21, 2019
James "Don" Marchbank left this world to meet Jesus in his eternal home April 21, 2019.
Born to Charles and Sarah Marchbank in Canton, Ohio, he will be remembered as one who embodied gentleness and kindness, living out his faith in a consistent manner.
Moving his family from Canton to Colorado Springs in 1963, he provided faithfully for them; retiring from the Timken Company in 1986 after forty-five years of service.
Though quiet and introverted in many ways, to those who knew him he was also quite gregarious too. As a resident of Black Forest for over fifty years, he was a long time member of Black Forest Chapel, giving of his time to help in many capacities; as an elder, serving on mission trips and generally being available to help friends and family. He was someone you could count on to be there for you and to bring a smile to your face.
He is survived by his wife of seventy-five years, Esther "Vera" Marchbank; sons, Rick (Lin), Dave (Mary) and Jim (Kelly); daughter, Gayle (Bob) Williams; along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private Burial, Eastonville Cemetery.
Celebration of Life and Homecoming, 1:00PM, May 4, 2019, Black Forest Chapel, 14190 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.
In lieu of flowers donations in Don's memory may be made to Black Forest Chapel.
Published in The Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019