Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Black Forest Chapel 14190 Black Forest Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marchbank

JAMES DONALD MARCHBANK

March 2, 1923

April 21, 2019

James "Don" Marchbank left this world to meet Jesus in his eternal home April 21, 2019.

Born to Charles and Sarah Marchbank in Canton, Ohio, he will be remembered as one who embodied gentleness and kindness, living out his faith in a consistent manner.

Moving his family from Canton to Colorado Springs in 1963, he provided faithfully for them; retiring from the Timken Company in 1986 after forty-five years of service.

Though quiet and introverted in many ways, to those who knew him he was also quite gregarious too. As a resident of Black Forest for over fifty years, he was a long time member of Black Forest Chapel, giving of his time to help in many capacities; as an elder, serving on mission trips and generally being available to help friends and family. He was someone you could count on to be there for you and to bring a smile to your face.

He is survived by his wife of seventy-five years, Esther "Vera" Marchbank; sons, Rick (Lin), Dave (Mary) and Jim (Kelly); daughter, Gayle (Bob) Williams; along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private Burial, Eastonville Cemetery.

Celebration of Life and Homecoming, 1:00PM, May 4, 2019, Black Forest Chapel, 14190 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.

In lieu of flowers donations in Don's memory may be made to Black Forest Chapel.







MarchbankJAMES DONALD MARCHBANKMarch 2, 1923April 21, 2019James "Don" Marchbank left this world to meet Jesus in his eternal home April 21, 2019.Born to Charles and Sarah Marchbank in Canton, Ohio, he will be remembered as one who embodied gentleness and kindness, living out his faith in a consistent manner.Moving his family from Canton to Colorado Springs in 1963, he provided faithfully for them; retiring from the Timken Company in 1986 after forty-five years of service.Though quiet and introverted in many ways, to those who knew him he was also quite gregarious too. As a resident of Black Forest for over fifty years, he was a long time member of Black Forest Chapel, giving of his time to help in many capacities; as an elder, serving on mission trips and generally being available to help friends and family. He was someone you could count on to be there for you and to bring a smile to your face.He is survived by his wife of seventy-five years, Esther "Vera" Marchbank; sons, Rick (Lin), Dave (Mary) and Jim (Kelly); daughter, Gayle (Bob) Williams; along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.Private Burial, Eastonville Cemetery.Celebration of Life and Homecoming, 1:00PM, May 4, 2019, Black Forest Chapel, 14190 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.In lieu of flowers donations in Don's memory may be made to Black Forest Chapel. Published in The Gazette from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close