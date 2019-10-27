Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Hatfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hatfield

JAMES E. HATFIELD

March 4, 1952 October 13, 2019

James E. Hatfield left this earth on Oct. 13, 2019 and went to be with his Lord and Savior. He now sits at the feet of Jesus. Jim had battled a number of health issues over the last few years to include diabetes, degen disk disease, severe nerve damage, & congestive heart failure.

Jim was born on March 4, 1952 in Goshen, IN. He attended Baptist Bible College in PA and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Education & a Theology Degree. He and his wife moved to Colorado Springs in 1977 to work for Colorado Baptist Family Services. Jim deeply loved his family. For many years he was a successful general contractor, he was active in his church's Trail Life Scout Troop, and he helped establish and manage a safety/security team at First Baptist Church in Black Forest. However, his passion was the fire service. He had been a committed firefighter and EMT for over 40 years, and had served on both the Donald Wescott FPD & the Black Forest FPD. Jim had a deep love for the Lord Jesus. He loved serving others, & always looked for ways of reaching out to help, instruct & teach others.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and 2 grandchildren. A "Celebration of Life" service will be held on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Black Forest. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Black Forest.





