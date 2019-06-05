Talbot
JAMES E. TALBOT
November 12, 1947 May 31, 2019
On Friday, May 31, 2019, James E. Talbot, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle passed away at the age of 71. Jim was born November 12, 1947, in San Jose, CA to Joe and Barb Talbot. He received his undergraduate degree from University of Portland, where he met Marisa Anderson, his wife of 47 years, and completed an MBA from Regis. They raised four children: Stephen (Keri), Katie (Jeff), Erin (Steven), Colleen (Mike). Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 2030 W. Colorado Avenue with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of Central Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019