Obituary

Murphy, Jr.

JAMES EMMETT MURPHY, JR. 1953 - 2019

Jim passed away peacefully at the age of 65 after years of battling complications resulting from a relentless series of infections.

Jim's love and light will live on through his wife of 36 years, Rebecca Murphy, and daughter Angela Murphy. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Knowles, and his extended family Chris, Mark, Pam and April Coletta.

Jim was an avid hunter, spending as much time as he could in the forests of Maryland where he was raised and continued to reside until moving to Colorado Springs in 1998. He exercised random acts of kindness and generosity, especially when a child was involved. Jim had a work ethic that was unparalleled whether he was working in the subway system of Washington D.C., managing a car detailing business, or mastering the art of sales. By far his favorite position was at Red Noland Land Rover where he built many lasting friendships with customers and coworkers alike.

All who knew him well will miss Jim dearly.

Friends and family are invited to join in a Celebration of Life for Jim on Sunday 12/15/19 from 12 - 2pm at The Till restaurant, 9633 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs.





Published in The Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019

