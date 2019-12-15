Urish
DR. JAMES EVERETT URISH
May 23, 1947 December 7, 2019
Dr. James Everett Urish, 72, died December 7, 2019 in Rangely, CO.
Jim grew up in Mt. Morris, Illinois. He played baseball and basketball at St. Olaf College, graduating 1969. Jim earned an MBA (U of Ariz 1972), an MDiv and D. Min. from Covenant Seminary. He pastored Covenant Presbyterian in Lander, WY and Forestgate Presbyterian in Colorado Springs for a total 35 years.
Jim was faithful to God's calling, his beloved wife, and his family. He loved sharing the Gospel, sports, traveling, music, and art. Jim's life testified that nothing compares to the surpassing knowledge of knowing Christ Jesus!
He now rests in the presence of the Triune God no longer seeing in a mirror dimly, but face to face with his Savior. So we say with Jim today: "To God the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit be the glory forever and ever! Amen."
Jim is survived by his wife, Anne; children Luke (Brooke) Urish, Mimi (Kevin) Burch, and Dr. Abigail (Ken) Sutton; and 7 grandchildren.
Jim's Funeral Service is on December 21 at 10am at Forestgate Presbyterian Church, 970 Northgate Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80921.
For full obituary, please visit www.MountainMemorialFH.com
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019