JAMES F. BENNETT
December 8, 1943 July 17, 2020
James Fredrick Bennett (Jim), 76, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on July 17, 2020 at his home in Florissant, CO.
Jim was born on December 8, 1943 in Chicago to James M. and Dorothy (Comens) Bennett. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the age of 17 where he worked with bomb navigation and radar systems on B-52 aircraft, eventually becoming a highly regarded instructor and retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant after nearly 22 years of service. Following his career in the USAF, Jim worked in the aerospace industry until he retired from Boeing in 2008. On June 8, 1968 he married the love of his life, Paula Kay Anderson. They raised one son, Timothy, and one daughter, Liane.
Jim's greatest love in life was his family and he enjoyed spending as much time as he could sharing family activities such as camping, playing games and taking road trips. He was a Mr. Fixit and could build or repair just about anything with whatever he had at hand. Jim loved nature, animals, music, and books and was always there to help people if they needed anything.
Upon Jim's retirement, he and Paula bought their dream home in the Colorado mountains and quickly made friends with an amazing collection of people. He became an avid fisherman, a high elevation gardener, and a patron of the local arts community.
Jim was preceded in death by his father James, his mother Dorothy, his stepfather Edward, his sister Marion, and his brother David. He is survived by his wife Paula, his son Tim (Deborah), his daughter Liane (Michael Backes), his sisters Sally, Katherine, and Debra, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery in September. Due to Covid-19 attendance will be limited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's name to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 904, Divide, CO www.tcrascolorado.org
