Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James G. Rooney. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Rosary 6:30 PM St. Francis of Assisi church Woodmen Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rooney

COLONEL JAMES G. ROONEY



Colonel James G. Rooney, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully at the age of 72.

Famed for his good looks, razor sharp wit and athletic prowess, Jim dominated the sports scene at Ludlow High in Massachusetts. Selected to the inaugural class of Ludlow Sports Hall of Fame his high scoring record in basketball remained until the advent of the three pointer. As class president his senior year, he led Ludlow to league championships in football, basketball and baseball. Jim and his siblings were raised on the foundations of Catholic faith, education, and the sacrifice of the Irish newspaper men and mill workers that preceded them.

He met and married the most beautiful girl he ever saw, Madelyn Patton, while at the University of Connecticut. This was their 48th year of marriage.

Colonel 'Doc' Rooney became the first Director of Sports Medicine at the Air Force Academy. His love of athletics paired with his Doctorate in Sports Medicine from the University of Kentucky (GO CATS!) made him a beloved member of the department.

His 30 year Air Force career included tours at Chanute, Carswell, and Wiesbaden. His loyalty and dedication to his work and friends was an example to all. Jim was selected as the Air Force Physical Therapist of the Year while at Wright-Patterson AFB. Doctor Rooney enjoyed his time at Shaw AFB where he honed his golf game. He was never above the hole on his approach shot.

Colonel Rooney's mischievous twinkle was imparted to his children, grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews. The "Jimmy Gene" continues to delight and confound his descendants.

Always in prime physical and mental condition, the shock of his sudden passing has left a void that will be filled by the numerous stories and memories as well as the knowledge that his strong Catholic faith has led him into the arms of Jesus Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents Grattan Henry and Mary (Casey) Rooney. He is survived by his wife Lyn, sons Jim and Emmet, daughters Kelly Benchoff and Casey Mancl, his brother Tim and sisters Mary Ellen Moreau and Sheila Zagula.

His 9 grandchildren were the delight of his life.

A rosary service will be held at 6:30 at St. Francis of Assisi church on Woodmen Road on Tuesday, January 21st. The Requiem Mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday, January 22nd followed by a reception, and burial with full military honors at Pike's Peak National Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Pikes Peak Citizens for Life, 707 N. Nevada Ave. #R Colorado Springs, CO 90903. Phone number: (719) 630-1999







RooneyCOLONEL JAMES G. ROONEYColonel James G. Rooney, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully at the age of 72.Famed for his good looks, razor sharp wit and athletic prowess, Jim dominated the sports scene at Ludlow High in Massachusetts. Selected to the inaugural class of Ludlow Sports Hall of Fame his high scoring record in basketball remained until the advent of the three pointer. As class president his senior year, he led Ludlow to league championships in football, basketball and baseball. Jim and his siblings were raised on the foundations of Catholic faith, education, and the sacrifice of the Irish newspaper men and mill workers that preceded them.He met and married the most beautiful girl he ever saw, Madelyn Patton, while at the University of Connecticut. This was their 48th year of marriage.Colonel 'Doc' Rooney became the first Director of Sports Medicine at the Air Force Academy. His love of athletics paired with his Doctorate in Sports Medicine from the University of Kentucky (GO CATS!) made him a beloved member of the department.His 30 year Air Force career included tours at Chanute, Carswell, and Wiesbaden. His loyalty and dedication to his work and friends was an example to all. Jim was selected as the Air Force Physical Therapist of the Year while at Wright-Patterson AFB. Doctor Rooney enjoyed his time at Shaw AFB where he honed his golf game. He was never above the hole on his approach shot.Colonel Rooney's mischievous twinkle was imparted to his children, grandchildren and grand nieces and nephews. The "Jimmy Gene" continues to delight and confound his descendants.Always in prime physical and mental condition, the shock of his sudden passing has left a void that will be filled by the numerous stories and memories as well as the knowledge that his strong Catholic faith has led him into the arms of Jesus Christ.He is preceded in death by his parents Grattan Henry and Mary (Casey) Rooney. He is survived by his wife Lyn, sons Jim and Emmet, daughters Kelly Benchoff and Casey Mancl, his brother Tim and sisters Mary Ellen Moreau and Sheila Zagula.His 9 grandchildren were the delight of his life.A rosary service will be held at 6:30 at St. Francis of Assisi church on Woodmen Road on Tuesday, January 21st. The Requiem Mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday, January 22nd followed by a reception, and burial with full military honors at Pike's Peak National Cemetery.Donations can be made to Pikes Peak Citizens for Life, 707 N. Nevada Ave. #R Colorado Springs, CO 90903. Phone number: (719) 630-1999 Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close