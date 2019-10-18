Lantry
JAMES JOHN LANTRY
01/01/42 - 09/24/19
CHARLENE OGDEN LANTRY
09/18/42 - 09/27/19
Jim and Charlene Lantry, of Colorado Springs, died at the Pikes Peak Hospice unit in Penrose Hospital; both were 77. They are survived by siblings, Joe, Cheryl, and Mike; children, Dawn and Michael; grandsons, Alex and John; and mother, Clara. While at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Jim met Charlene at a nearby Connecticut College. Jim was a Vietnam veteran who retired as a Captain after 30 years of service. As a military wife, Charlene helped raise her children through numerous transfers, and worked for ten years as a nurse. They both enjoyed swimming, hiking, biking and running. They competed in numerous races, including the Boston and New York City Marathons. Jim's devotion to Charlene was evident, as he cared for her for six years after her Alzheimer's diagnosis. Remarkably, following his stroke, he reached out to hold her hand one last time, as they lay in hospice care together. After 55 years of marriage, Jim and Charlene passed away within days of each other, and are now together forever.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019