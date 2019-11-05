McCann
JAMES KENNEDY MCCANN
November 15, 1929 November 1, 2019
James Kennedy McCann passed away on November 1, 2019 at the age of 89. He was the beloved husband of the late Martha McCann nee Pepmiller of O' Fallon, Missouri; He is survived by his son, Pat (Robin) McCann of Estes Park, CO; daughter, Kathryn (Stan) Coker of Lake Saint Louis, MO; grandchildren, Michael McCann (Tiffany) and Elizabeth Coker; great-grandchildren, Matthew Harding, Jonathan Brandt, Lucas Brandt; He is preceded in death by his father, L.A. McCann, mother, Fredonia McCann nee Bradshaw, spouse, Martha L. McCann nee Pepmiller, granddaughter, Lindsay Harding, brother, William McCann, brother, Robert McCann. James met Martha at Southwest Baptist College in Bolivar, Missouri and they were married May 25, 1950. They spent 65 wonderful years together. He was an avid golfer. James never met a stranger and loved everyone. He greatly enjoyed getting to know friends from church and all of his neighbors. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Donations may be made payable to 1st Baptist Church of Lake Saint Louis Building Fund in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, Missouri 63385.
Visitation, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Funeral, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church, Lake St. Louis, Missouri.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019