Nall

JAMES KENT NALL

June 1, 1982

August 5, 2020

On Wednesday, August 5th, 2020, James Kent Nall, loving son, brother, and father, passed away at the age of 38, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He was a talented cook, a musician and studied philosophy at St. John's College in New Mexico.

James was born on June 1st, 1982. When he could, he advocated fiercely for the homeless and mental health resources in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, Colorado. He had a brilliant, quiet spirit that was simultaneously aloof and compassionate.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his daughter, Katie, mother, Kathy, father, Kent, and sister, Jessica. He wished to donate his organs and body to science. Donations can be made to Springs Rescue Mission or your local mental health facility.







