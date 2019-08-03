Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Angel II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angel II

JAMES L. ANGEL II

February 7, 1965 July 30, 2019

James Luther Angel ll entered eternal rest peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the presence of his loving family. He was born in Baltimore, MD 1965 to James L. Angel (deceased) and Sheila (Shipley) Keller. As a young adult, he courageously joined the Navy fulfilling his dreams of traveling the world. He enjoyed learning, was an avid reader, jokester, and adventurer. With a very successful career, he had an uncanny way of reaching people in a deep and positive manner. He displayed such charisma and truly lived life to the fullest, helping to encourage, inspire and mentor those he connected with. He absolutely adored and cherished spending quality time with his children.

He is survived by his mother Sheila, stepfather Bill, five children Christina, Ashleigh, James, Christian, Jeremiah and grandson Zackery, sisters Tonia, Paula and Danielle, many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his Father and sister Barbara.

He will be dearly missed and we will always carry his memory in our hearts.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Blake's Bar Harbor Marina 208 Bar Harbor Road. Pasadena, MD 21122 from 12pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the in memorial of James L. Angel II.





