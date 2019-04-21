Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Leon Sutherland. View Sign

Sutherland

JAMES LEON SUTHERLAND

December 20, 1927

April 5, 2019

James Leon Sutherland, son of Jay A. Sutherland and Edna Laura Canon, was born on December 20, 1927 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He passed away on April 5th, 2019 in the loving care of Pikes Peak Hospice at Penrose Hospital.

James moved to Colorado Springs when he was 14 years old with his family, and had resided in Colorado Springs until his death. James attended Colorado Springs High School and graduated with the class of 1945. He was drafted in 1945 and served in the US Army for one and a half years. He was stationed at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC.

After his discharge from the Army, he returned to Colorado Springs and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, on August 16, 1947. To this union three children were born, Deborah Jean, Michael Kent and Jeffrey Todd. James began his banking career as a teller at the Exchange National Bank in 1952. Early in his banking career he attended Blair Business College, graduating and went on to a long, successful career in banking. He retired 35 years later as Senior Vice President of Commercial Loans. He was associated with many community organizations, serving in an administrative role for many. The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Knights of the Round Table,

He was a great man who loved his family and friends and will be missed by so many.

His parents, his wife, Shirley, sisters Dorothy, Doris, Mary and his brother Richard preceded James in death. He is survived by his children Deborah Bruce of Colorado Springs, Michael Kent Sutherland (Diane) of Parma, Idaho and Jeffrey Todd Sutherland (Carole), of Colorado Springs, his grandchildren Jennifer Hartman (Rod) of Hastings, Nebraska and Patrick Bruce of Colorado Springs and his great- grandchildren, Peyton and Colbie Hartman of Hastings, Nebraska and George and Henry Bruce of Colorado Springs.

The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, CNA's, volunteers and chaplain at Pikes Peak Hospice at Penrose Hospital for their compassionate, loving care of James and his family. A very heartfelt thank you to the Silver Key Meals on Wheels volunteers who delivered meals to our parents for many years. Our father enjoyed visiting with them so much. Their compassion and genuine friendship gave our father so much joy. The volunteer drivers became part of our support team and we will never be able to thank you enough for your dedication to caring for our father in the years following our mother's death.

Memorial service will be held at Swan Law funeral home at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 followed by a private family service. A gathering of family and friends will follow the private service at La Posada del Sol clubhouse located at the corner of Mesa Road and Fillmore. The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his memory to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care or Silver Key Meals on Wheels.







SutherlandJAMES LEON SUTHERLANDDecember 20, 1927April 5, 2019James Leon Sutherland, son of Jay A. Sutherland and Edna Laura Canon, was born on December 20, 1927 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He passed away on April 5th, 2019 in the loving care of Pikes Peak Hospice at Penrose Hospital.James moved to Colorado Springs when he was 14 years old with his family, and had resided in Colorado Springs until his death. James attended Colorado Springs High School and graduated with the class of 1945. He was drafted in 1945 and served in the US Army for one and a half years. He was stationed at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC.After his discharge from the Army, he returned to Colorado Springs and married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, on August 16, 1947. To this union three children were born, Deborah Jean, Michael Kent and Jeffrey Todd. James began his banking career as a teller at the Exchange National Bank in 1952. Early in his banking career he attended Blair Business College, graduating and went on to a long, successful career in banking. He retired 35 years later as Senior Vice President of Commercial Loans. He was associated with many community organizations, serving in an administrative role for many. The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Knights of the Round Table, Elks Lodge #309, Trimble Fund, Junior Achievement, Pikes Peak Cattlemen's Association, the Association of the United States Army and the USO to name a few. James enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with his family and grandchildren over the years. He had visited all but two states, Montana and Alaska. He and his wife were partners in an antique/collectible business for 25 years after retiring from the bank. James loved to share stories of his life with family and friends. He loved to talk about his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and the many memories, events and adventures of those he loved so much.He was a great man who loved his family and friends and will be missed by so many.His parents, his wife, Shirley, sisters Dorothy, Doris, Mary and his brother Richard preceded James in death. He is survived by his children Deborah Bruce of Colorado Springs, Michael Kent Sutherland (Diane) of Parma, Idaho and Jeffrey Todd Sutherland (Carole), of Colorado Springs, his grandchildren Jennifer Hartman (Rod) of Hastings, Nebraska and Patrick Bruce of Colorado Springs and his great- grandchildren, Peyton and Colbie Hartman of Hastings, Nebraska and George and Henry Bruce of Colorado Springs.The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, CNA's, volunteers and chaplain at Pikes Peak Hospice at Penrose Hospital for their compassionate, loving care of James and his family. A very heartfelt thank you to the Silver Key Meals on Wheels volunteers who delivered meals to our parents for many years. Our father enjoyed visiting with them so much. Their compassion and genuine friendship gave our father so much joy. The volunteer drivers became part of our support team and we will never be able to thank you enough for your dedication to caring for our father in the years following our mother's death.Memorial service will be held at Swan Law funeral home at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 followed by a private family service. A gathering of family and friends will follow the private service at La Posada del Sol clubhouse located at the corner of Mesa Road and Fillmore. The family wishes that, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in his memory to Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care or Silver Key Meals on Wheels. Funeral Home Swan-Law Funeral Directors

501 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs , CO 80903

(719) 471-9900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close