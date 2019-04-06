Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES LOVE (TREY) OXFORD. View Sign

March 29, 2019

On the 29th of March, 2019, James (Trey) Love Oxford III passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father Jim and his mother Sharon. He is survived by his two children Uriah Oxford, and Stephen Oxford, and their siblings Jessica and Justin. He had one grandson, Koda Oxford, a student at Palmer High School. He is also survived by two sisters and four nieces and nephews.

Memorial service to be held at Victory World Outreach, 3150 S. Academy Blvd., on Saturday April 13th, at 1 pm. Flower donations for the memorial can be sent to Victory World Outreach on April 13th.





