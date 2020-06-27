Madson

JAMES "JIM" MADSON

October 28, 1931 June 8, 2020

Jim was born in Minnesota, spent his childhood in St. Paul and moved to Colorado Springs as a young man where he lived the rest of his life. Jim was a career banker, and retired from Western National Bank as a Vice President. After retiring he volunteered at Penrose Hospital for 30 years. Jim was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Jim's interests included business, history, cars, the railroad, travel shows and weather events. He loved his family and neighbors - and his dog, Sasha.

Jim is survived by his family: Jan Brittain, Melanie Douglas, David Brittain (Christine), Dan Arno (Sue), Peter Arno (Gail), Don Wickman, Bob Wickman and others.

Memorial service will be held at a later date - to be announced.







