James Madson
1931 - 2020
Madson
JAMES "JIM" MADSON
October 28, 1931 June 8, 2020
Jim was born in Minnesota, spent his childhood in St. Paul and moved to Colorado Springs as a young man where he lived the rest of his life. Jim was a career banker, and retired from Western National Bank as a Vice President. After retiring he volunteered at Penrose Hospital for 30 years. Jim was a long-time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Jim's interests included business, history, cars, the railroad, travel shows and weather events. He loved his family and neighbors - and his dog, Sasha.
Jim is survived by his family: Jan Brittain, Melanie Douglas, David Brittain (Christine), Dan Arno (Sue), Peter Arno (Gail), Don Wickman, Bob Wickman and others.
Memorial service will be held at a later date - to be announced.



Published in The Gazette from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
