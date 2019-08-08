Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Marion Kenney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenney

JAMES "MIKE" MARION KENNEY

December 27, 1932 August 3, 2019

James Marion Kenney, life long resident of Yoder, passed away in Falcon August 3, 2019 at the age of 86.

Mike, as he was known to all (cute family story), was born at St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs on December 27, 1932 to Maurice and Eleanor (Walker) Kenney. He was the third of six children.

He graduated Edison School in 1950 and joined the U.S. Army in 1953. When he got out of the Army in 1955, he rode his Harley-Davidson home from Washington D.C. to Colorado.

Mike used his mustering-out pay to buy the beginnings of his cattle herd. He farmed and ranched on his property until drought forced him to sell his herd of Black Angus cattle in August 2012.

He enjoyed the outdoors, whether sitting on his tractor or fishing and hunting all over the state. He spent summers planting crops, large gardens and raising chickens. Winters were spent feeding cows and breaking ice on the water tanks. He hunted deer, antelope, elk and shot his first wild turkey at the age of 82.

Mike is preceded in death by his wife of forty-six years, Bertha; his parents; and brothers, Maurice and William.

He is survived by his children; Heather (Ron) Covert of Divide, Cameron (Sharon) Richardson of Yoder, Cynthia (David Bowers) Coszalter of Colorado Springs and Rebecca (Bill) Rodenbeck of Canon City. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Christopher, Sunday, Amy, Nathan and Olivia. He had two great-grandsons, Jackson and Michael. Surviving siblings are Patricia Rogers, Coralie Ritkouski and Robert Kenney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is loving companion, Carol Spurling and her generous, welcoming family.

Graveside Service, 11:00AM, Friday, August 9, 2019, Antioch Cemetery, corner of Antioch Road and South Yoder Road, Yoder, Colorado 80864.

Reception to follow at his residence.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's memory to the Edison Fire Protection District, P.O. Box 185, Yoder, Colorado 80864.







