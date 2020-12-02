Barclay

JAMES "MICHAEL" MICHAEL BARCLAY

July 28, 1952 - Nov 3, 2020

Jesus called Michael home on Nov 3rd. Blessed with a gift of music, Michael entertained folks for decades with his soothing voice, infectious smile and quick wit. He loved The Lord, golf, music and his family. He was loved by so many and truly touched hearts. We are proud of his service in the Air Force as a medical Sargent. He is survived by his sister Sara and brother Jon; nieces and nephews. Michael is now truly home and at peace.







